Mid-Carolina Swimming State Qualifiers

PROSPERITY — The following are automatic qualifying times, and consideration times for the Mid-Carolina High School Swim team. These swimmers will compete at the state meet on Saturday, October 6 at the Sol Blatt Natatorium at The University of South Carolina.

Automatic Qualifying Times:

Ella DeNicola 10th grade – 200 Individual Medley, 100 Breaststroke

Ben Hawkins 12th grade– 200 Freestyle, 200 Individual Medley, 100 Butterfly, 100 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke

Consideration Times:

Parker Anderson eighth grade– 100 Butterfly

Adam Carrier 12th grade – 100 Breaststroke

Jordan Cary 12th grade– 50 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke

Dori Pitts 10th grade – 200 Individual Medley, 100 Freestyle

Girls 200 Medley Relay – (Jordan Cary, Ella DeNicola, Dori Pitts, Eliza Jane Shepherd 10th grade)

Boys 200 Medley Relay – (Sam Hawkins ninth grade, Ben Hawkins, Parker Anderson, Adam Carrier, William Folk ninth grade)

Girls 200 Free Relay – (Jordan Cary, Ella DeNicola, Dori Pitts, Eliza Jane Shepherd)

Boys 200 Free Relay – (Sam Hawkins, Ben Hawkins, Parker Anderson, Adam Carrier, William Folk)