Lady Wolverines clinch Region title

WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines hosted the Columbia Lady Caps Tuesday night with a chance to win the first region title for tennis in the school’s history and they did not disappoint. After a lengthy delay waiting on Columbia to arrive, the match got under way and Whitmire took the first three points with wins by Aubrey, Kimberly, and Raegan. The Lady Wolverines would then put Barrett, Mikhail, and the doubles team of Ashley/Keri on the courts and they would take all three of those matches as well to give the Wolverines the sweep victory and the region title.

“I am so proud of these girls as they have improved their season record to 11-1 and finished the region 4-0,” said Head Coach Chaz Adams.

The results of the match are as follows:

#1 Singles: Aubrey Brock (W) d. T. Belton (C) – 6-0, 6-0

#2 Singles: Kimberly Kendrick (W) d. J. House (C) – 6-0, 6-0

#3 Singles: Raegan Kendrick (W) d. T. Nolan (C) – 6-0, 6-1

#4 Singles: Barrett Martin (W) d. S. Burns (C) – 6-0, 6-0

#5 Singles: Mikhail Jenkins (W) d. Z. Swinson (C) – 6-0, 6-0

#2 Doubles: Ashley Felker/Keri Lawson (W) d. Y. Brown/G. Ajanel (C) – 6-0, 6-0

In their last regular season away match, the Lady Wolverines also traveled to Winnsboro to take on the Lady Griffins of Fairfield Central in what would turn out to be a very competitive match. The Lady Wolverines jumped out to the early lead taking wins at numbers four and five singles, but Fairfield Central would answer with a win at number one singles despite a great match by Aubrey Brock. The Lady Wolverines would claim another point with a win at the number two doubles positions and were waiting on the results of the Kendrick sisters at two and three. Raegan fought back hard in the first set to take it in the tiebreaker and Kimberly managed to take the one set lead after letting her opponent take two games in a row to make it 5-4 before losing the next game. The Kendrick sisters would put their opponents away in the second sets to give Whitmire the 5-1 team victory and to improve their record to 12-1 on the season.

“This was a tough match after clinching the region Tuesday night to get prepared for and I am very proud of the way the girls persevered and got the team victory,” Adams said.

Hanna Wagner was also able to get in a singles match and had an 8-2 victory over their number eight player. The results of the matches are as follows:

#1 Singles: C. Trapp (FC) d. Aubrey Brock (W) – 6-2, 6-2

#2 Singles: Kimberly Kendrick (W) d. K. Boyd (FC) – 6-4, 6-2

#3 Singles: Raegan Kendrick (W) d. J. Green (FC) – 7-6 (11-9), 6-4

#4 Singles: Barrett Martin (W) d. S. Johnson (FC) – 6-0, 6-0

#5 Singles: Mikhail Jenkins (W) d. J. Green (FC) – 6-0, 6-1

#2 Doubles: Ashley Felker/Keri Lawson (W) d. A. Thompson/A. Hopkins (FC) – 6-2, 6-1

The Lady Wolverines will continue their season by hosting the Lady Panthers of Abbeville on Tuesday with the match beginning at 5:00 p.m.