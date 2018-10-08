Davis’s team to be inducted into Pfeiffer Hall of Fame

Prior to arriving at Newberry, Davis spent 19 years in Misenheimer, N.C., with the Falcons’ program, including 14 as head coach. - Courtesy photo Prior to arriving at Newberry, Davis spent 19 years in Misenheimer, N.C., with the Falcons’ program, including 14 as head coach. -

NEWBERRY — Newberry men’s basketball coach Dave Davis, who has led the Wolves to seven consecutive winning seasons, will see his 2003-04 Pfeiffer men’s basketball team inducted into the school’s Sports Hall of Fame today.

Prior to his arrival at Newberry, Davis spent 19 years in Misenheimer, N.C., with the Falcons’ program, including 14 as head coach. He was at the helm during the 2003-04 campaign that saw the Falcons win two regular-season tournaments, the Carolinas-Virginia Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles, and the NCAA East Regional championship on its way to the program’s fifth-ever appearance in the Elite Eight. The 2003-04 Falcons set program records for most wins in a season (31) and highest winning percentage (.912) and were a perfect 20-0 at home, including wins in each of the first three rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

The Falcons led Divisions I and II in scoring and were ranked inside the top 10 all season, including peaking at No. 2. Davis was named both CVAC and NCAA East Region Coach of the Year

Rico Grier, a two time All-American, led the Falcons with 20.1 points per game. Damien Argrett, another two-time All-American and Anthony Williams, who earned Conference Tournament MVP honors, and were impact players on a team that played 11 men regularly. With 3,278 points, the 2003-04 Falcons were the highest-scoring team in school history and led the NCAA in scoring. Pfeiffer opened the season on an 18-game winning streak and scored over 100 points 13 times. Pfeiffer was ranked No. 1 in the NCAA East Region the entire season, hosted the CVAC Championship that culminated in a 106-95 win over Mount Olive, and played host to the NCAA East Regional Tournament.

Davis’ team’s won 21 regular season and tournament titles in his 14 years at the helm at Pfeiffer and his teams were nationally ranked all but two seasons. The success continued at Newberry as the first five recruiting classes at Newberry, left as the all-time winningest in Newberry’s NCAA era.

This marks the second time a team Davis coached has been inducted into Pfeiffer’s Hall of Fame; he was an assistant coach on the 1991-92 team that went 30-5 with Bobby Lutz as head coach and reached the NAIA Final Four. Davis was also inducted into the inaugural Warren Wilson College Hall of Fame class, where he still holds the program’s all-time assists record and coached for two seasons.

Prior to arriving at Newberry, Davis spent 19 years in Misenheimer, N.C., with the Falcons’ program, including 14 as head coach. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_NCMensBasketballDavis.jpg Prior to arriving at Newberry, Davis spent 19 years in Misenheimer, N.C., with the Falcons’ program, including 14 as head coach. Courtesy photo