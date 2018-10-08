Newberry finishes the NCAA Nation Preview tied for eighth

The Wolves scored 291 on the third hole, plus seven, to finish with a score of 876. - Courtesy photo The Wolves scored 291 on the third hole, plus seven, to finish with a score of 876. -

DANIELS, W.Va. — Newberry men’s golf were able to jump one spot in the third round of the NCAA Division II National Preview to finished tied for eighth place with Lee University. The Wolves scored 291 on the third hole, plus seven, to finish with a score of 876.

Ben Thompson spearheaded the Wolves attack on day two, finishing three under for a score of 68 on the round. Thompson jumped up two spots to place tied for fifth, shooting five under and a total score of 208.

Adrian Villiger finished day two shooting two over. Villiger shot a combined eight over, finishing tied for 39th. Tom Bueschges continues to compete at a high level shooting two over par on the third round. Bueschges shot a combined ten over and jumped up six spots to finish tied for 55th. Harry Bolton was close behind, shooting 11 over and placed tied for 58th.

Rob Cull rounds out the Newberry competitors, finishing plus 27 and placing tied for 87th.

Barry was able to sneak past Lynn to finished first while shooting 12 under over the two days. SAC foe Wingate finished forth, shooting 14 over.

The Wolves will next be in action on Oct. 15-16 as they head to the Mimosa Hills Country Club in Morganton, N.C. for the Donald Ross Intercollegiate, host by Lenior-Rhyne.

The Wolves scored 291 on the third hole, plus seven, to finish with a score of 876. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_NCMensGolfNCAA.jpg The Wolves scored 291 on the third hole, plus seven, to finish with a score of 876. Courtesy photo