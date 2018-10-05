Rebels fall to Red Devils

Mid-Carolina quarterback Cc Boyd throws the ball to a team mate. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Mid-Carolina quarterback Cc Boyd throws the ball to a team mate. -

CLINTON — The Mid-Carolina High School Rebels fell to the Red Devils of Clinton High School 21-7 Friday night.

Both teams got off to a slow start with the Red Devils putting the first set of points on the board with 1:02 left before halftime, neither team would score during the third quarter.

The Rebels posted their only set of points for the night after quarterback Cc Boyd found the end zone with 11:15 left in the contest, the PAT by Drew Dominick was good, the score 7-7.

The Red Devils answered back with another touchdown with right at 9:00 remaining, the PAT was good, the Red Devils found the end zone for the final time with 1:00 remaining, the PAT was good for the final score of 21-7.

Mid-Carolina quarterback Cc Boyd throws the ball to a team mate. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_MCHSvsClinton.jpg Mid-Carolina quarterback Cc Boyd throws the ball to a team mate. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.