Bulldogs defeat Vikings

GREENWOOD — The Newberry High School Bulldogs defeated the Emerald High School Vikings 46-38 Friday night.

The Vikings took an early 7-0 lead and at halftime the Vikings and Bulldogs were tied 14-14.

The Bulldogs would take the 30-24 lead with only 17 seconds left in the third quarter and a touchdown by Zay Chalmers in the fourth and successful two point conversion would extend the Bulldogs lead to 38-24, the Vikings trailing the Bulldogs.

As time ran out, the Vikings tried to catch up to the Bulldogs adding two more touchdowns, but the Bulldogs found the end zone and completed a successful two point conversion, for the final score 46-38.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

