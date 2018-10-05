Tri-Academy falls 64-12

NEWBERRY — Tri-Academy fell to Clarendon Hall 64-12 tonight during their game in Newberry.

During the first quarter Clarendon made two touchdowns, once with a successful conversion and the other not so successful. They ended the first quarter 14-0.

The second quarter saw multiple touchdowns from Clarendon, who scored five touchdowns, with two good conversions. Tri-Academy scored when James Austin made a touchdown, the two point conversion was no good. Going into halftime Clarendon led 48-6.

During the third quarter Clarendon scored once again, with a successful two point conversion. During the fourth quarter Matt Hegler scored for Tri-Academy, the two point conversion was no good. Clarendon followed up with another touchdown and a successful two point conversion.

The game ended 64-12.