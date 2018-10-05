Wolverines fall to Fighting Hornets

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire High School Wolverines lost to the Dixie High School Fighting Hornets 27-0.

Tonight’s game started off slow, until Dixie scored a 45 yard touchdown before the first quarter ended. The Hornets went into the second quarter 3-0. In the second quarter Dixie scored a touchdown on an 11 yard run, with a successful kick they led 10-0.

With only 30 seconds left in the half, Dixie made another field goal and led 13-0 by the half.

Dixie was able to score twice more in the second half, with successful kicks each time, and Dixie won 27-0.