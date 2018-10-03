Bulldogs fall to Wolverines, ready for Vikings

A Wolverine tries to break through a host of Bulldogs. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer A Wolverine tries to break through a host of Bulldogs. -

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Bulldogs fell to Woodruff High School in their Region opener of the season 35-21 Friday night.

The first quarter remained scoreless until the 1:21 mark after the Wolverines put the first set of points on the board, the PAT was successful, with the Wolverines starting the night off 7-0.

Regaining ball possession, the Bulldogs answered back to the Wolverines with a touchdown by Ahmorae Wilmore with 8:36 remaining in the second quarter. The PAT by Rodrigo Nava-Munoz was good, the scored now tied 7-7.

With just under five minutes before halftime, Wolverine Demi Dale found the end zone for another Wolverine touchdown, the Wolverines took the lead 14-7 after a successful PAT.

Wolverine Cole Fuller added to Woodruff’s lead, finding the end zone with 1:07 before halftime, the PAT was no good, going into the locker rooms the score remained 20-7 after an unsuccessful field goal attempt by the Bulldogs.

Returning from halftime, the Bulldogs tried to catch up to the Wolverines, a fumble by the Wolverines was recovered by Bulldog Tailyn Caldwell, with 8:55 left in the third the Bulldogs found the end zone for the second time during the contest, the PAT was good, the Bulldogs still trailing 20-14.

The Bulldogs took a one point lead with 4:37 remaining in the third after Wilmore found his way into the end zone again, the PAT was good, the score 21-20.

Shortly, the Wolverines would take back the lead after a touchdown by Omarion Mckelvin, the Wolverines completed a successful two point conversion, the Bulldogs trailing again 28-21.

In the final quarter, the Bulldogs would fumble on a play, which was recovered by the Wolverines, the Wolverines found the end zone and the PAT was good for the final score 35-21.

Head Coach Phil Strickland said the team stopped themselves on offense and in order to win against the Wolverines the Bulldogs would need to control the ball which he said they did not do.

“We had too many fumbles, too many penalties, too many stupid penalties, that’s on me I’ll take the blame for that, we weren’t ready, we can’t have stupid penalties and those 15 yard unsportsmanlike conducts killed us,” Strickland said.

Going into Friday’s contest against Emerald High School the focus will be to avoid making mistakes.

“We’re not recognizing defenses, we’ve got to get better and right now we’re our own worse enemy, we just don’t tackle well on defense, we don’t stop people,” he said.

Strickland added that in order to get the win against the Vikings Friday the team will need to control the football on offense.

Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Emerald High School.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

