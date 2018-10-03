Wolverines defeat Fighting Hornets, ready for Dixie Hornets

Garrett Davis wearing the new Turnover Shades. - Courtesy photo Garrett Davis wearing the new Turnover Shades. -

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire High School Wolverines defeated the Ware Shoals High School Fighting Hornets 35-6 on Friday, this was the first region victory for the Wolverines this season.

During the game, Chandler Crumley made the first touchdown of the night early in the first quarter, the first quarter also saw the Hornets only touchdown, as the Wolverines would not allow them to make it to the end zone again. Jaylen Brown showed off his speed in the second quarter with two touchdowns on runs that were over 60 yards, this allowed the Wolverines to lead 28-6 by halftime. Brown once again showed off his speed on a 23 yard run in the third, for the final touchdown of the night in the third. Cameron Wicker was also responsible for one touchdown of the night.

Christian McLaren was responsible for three PAT kicks, and Crumley made a two point conversion.

Head Coach Charlie Jenkins said this game showed great Wolverine defense effort, and attention to detail by defensive staff and players.

Last year the University of Miami made their “Turnover Chain” famous, senior Garrett Davis intercepted a pass during Friday’s game. And in celebration, he modeled Whitmire’s new invention, the turnover shades.

“Our defense decided to start donning after we forced a turnover,” Jenkins said.

This week the Wolverines will take on the Dixie High School Hornets. During practice Jenkins said the team will focus on details, narrowing their focus as the week progresses to their individual jobs and responsibilities for the game.

The Hornets are 4-2 with one victory in the Region, just like the Wolverines. Jenkins said the Hornets are ranked number four in the State in Class A.

“Dee Donald is their All Star wingback/linebacker. He is a big and talented kid,” he said.

Jaylen Brown, one of the fastest Wolverines on the field, has been nursing a hamstring injury since the spring when he ran track for Newberry High. Jenkins said he was limited all summer, and they babied him early in the season.

“We have kind of saved him for this very moment. He will have to have a strong game Friday for us to win, and I expect him to do that,” Jenkins said.

Friday’s game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. in Whitmire.

Garrett Davis wearing the new Turnover Shades. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Resized_21.jpg Garrett Davis wearing the new Turnover Shades. Courtesy photo

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.