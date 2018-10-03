Wolves Cross Country Squads compete at USC-Upstate Invitational Meet

The Newberry Women’s Cross Country team finished 18th out of a field of 22 teams while the men finished 10th in a field of 17 teams. - Courtesy photo The Newberry Women’s Cross Country team finished 18th out of a field of 22 teams while the men finished 10th in a field of 17 teams. -

SPARTANBURG — In a meet that featured several high powered Division I programs and multiple Division II programs in both men’s and women’s divisions, the Newberry Women’s Cross Country team finished 18th out of a field of 22 teams at the USC-Upstate Invitational meet on Saturday, September 29. This finish was despite having a one key scorer out sick, two other top seven runners recovering from injuries, and another out for the season.

Senior Alex Zimmer led the Wolves with a personal record time of 21:46.4, ranking her 17th on the all-time Newberry Women’s 5K Cross Country list. This was a 53-second improvement over the time she set on this same course two years ago. Senior co-captain Michelle Ling followed with a time of 22:06.0, with freshman Kenia Smith finishing third for Newberry in 22:18.3. Smith’s time vaults her to 22nd on the Women’s all-time list. Rounding out the women’s scoring were senior co-captain Katy Crout in 24:21.5, and sister Allison Crout in 26:30.7 in her first competition after returning from a stress fracture.

In the Men’s 8K race, Newberry finished a strong 10th in a field of 17 teams despite having one of their top runners, Quinn Wilson, exit the race with an injury. Senior Caleb Bouwkamp led the team in 29:06.4, but two more Wolves were close behind with freshman Chandler Stanley finishing in 29:34.4,and Junior Shelton Reynolds in 29:41.8. Rounding out Newberry’s scoring were freshman Nate Carrasco in his first collegiate meet in 30:44.9, and junior Carlos Hernandez in 31:28.5. Also finishing for Newberry were freshman James Gibson, also in his first college cross country meet, in 32:31.6 and freshman Peyton Norcia, who improved his previous time by over a minute, in 36:32.7.

Newberry will compete again next weekend, October 6, at the Koala Classic in Columbia.

