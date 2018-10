NEWBERRY — Newberry’s soccer doubleheader at Mars Hill, originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, has been postponed due to illness.

The men’s game will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 10. The home match against Southern Wesleyan that had been slated for 3:30 p.m. that day has been canceled.

The women’s teams have rescheduled their game for Wednesday, Oct. 24. The Wolves will cancel their nonconference game at Shaw on Monday, Oct. 22.