Wolves ousted by Wingate on the road

Newberry (7-8, 2-6 SAC) posted set scores of 11-25, 20-25 and 22-25. - Courtesy photo Newberry (7-8, 2-6 SAC) posted set scores of 11-25, 20-25 and 22-25. -

WINGATE, N.C. — The Wolves fell to host Wingate in three set Saturday afternoon, but did not make it easy for the Bulldogs.

Newberry (7-8, 2-6 SAC) posted set scores of 11-25, 20-25 and 22-25. After not having much success in the first set, the Wolves were not going away quietly against the conference leaders. After building moment in the second set, Newberry was going to do whatever it took to take the match into extra sets.

The Wolves found themselves behind the eight ball as Wingate got out to an early 8-2 lead in the third frame. Newberry found themselves down 20-14 late in the frame and it seemed that Wingate was going to come away with another quick set. At that moment, the Wolves scored the next four points which consisted of an error from Wingate, two service aces from Taylor Garrison and a kill from Sidra Triplett. Newberry was able to keep the gap to within three points, before a kill from Sophie Schaff seal it for Wingate.

Newberry was led offensively by Toni-Anne Whitlow who had nine kills while Triplett added six. Garrison had a team-high 15 assists while Olivia Kozemko added 10 assists. Garrison also added four service aces.

Kensley Jordan led the team in digs with 13. Wingate was able to solves the Wolves stifling defense, as the Wolves finished with just three blocks. Coming into the match, Newberry was averaging almost four blocks a set.

Newberry was also able to find their groove on the road in a pivotal match at the halfway point of the season, sweeping host Coker in three sets Friday evening.

Newberry (7-8, 2-6 SAC) posted set scores of 11-25, 20-25 and 22-25. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_NCVolleyballWingate.jpg Newberry (7-8, 2-6 SAC) posted set scores of 11-25, 20-25 and 22-25. Courtesy photo