Wolves stand tied for ninth after first day of NCAA National Preview

The Wolves shot plus 16 for a score of 300 through the first 18 holes but improved to plus one over the next 18 holes for a score of 285. - Courtesy photo The Wolves shot plus 16 for a score of 300 through the first 18 holes but improved to plus one over the next 18 holes for a score of 285. -

DANIELS, W.Va. — After getting adjusted to the course in the first round, Newberry settled in during the second round, shaving 15 strokes of their first-round score for a total on 585 on the day to finished tied for ninth after two rounds.

The Wolves shot plus 16 for a score of 300 through the first 18 holes but improved to plus one over the next 18 holes for a score of 285. Newberry is five strokes out from cracking the top five on the leaderboard.

Ben Thompson continues his strong consistent play, shooting two under through two rounds, good for seventh place. Thompson shot scores of 70 on both rounds and is currently four strokes out from fifth place.

Harry Bolton improved his first-round score, improving by three strokes to finish five over and tied for 32nd. Adrian Villiger showed improvements during the day and finished tied for 41st with six over par. Tom Bueschges also showed improvements throughout the day, finishing tied for 61st with eight over par. Rob Cull shaved eight strokes off his first-round score to finished tied for 86th after the first day.

Lynn finished 12 under par on the first day while Barry finished nine under.

The Wolves shot plus 16 for a score of 300 through the first 18 holes but improved to plus one over the next 18 holes for a score of 285. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_NCThompsonGolf.jpg The Wolves shot plus 16 for a score of 300 through the first 18 holes but improved to plus one over the next 18 holes for a score of 285. Courtesy photo