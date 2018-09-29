Rebel Regiment finishes first at competition

The Rebels competed in Class III and were named Grand Champions of the Silver Division receiving the highest score from Classes I, II, and III. - Courtesy photo
The Mid-Carolina Rebel Regiment poses for a celebratory picture. - Courtesy photo
The Mid-Carolina Rebel Regiment finished in First Place on Saturday at the Boiling Springs Festival of Bands. - Courtesy photo

