Rebel Regiment finishes first at competition

The Rebels competed in Class III and were named Grand Champions of the Silver Division receiving the highest score from Classes I, II, and III. - Courtesy photo The Rebels competed in Class III and were named Grand Champions of the Silver Division receiving the highest score from Classes I, II, and III. - The Mid-Carolina Rebel Regiment poses for a celebratory picture. - Courtesy photo The Mid-Carolina Rebel Regiment poses for a celebratory picture. - The Mid-Carolina Rebel Regiment finished in First Place on Saturday at the Boiling Springs Festival of Bands. - Courtesy photo The Mid-Carolina Rebel Regiment finished in First Place on Saturday at the Boiling Springs Festival of Bands. -

The Rebels competed in Class III and were named Grand Champions of the Silver Division receiving the highest score from Classes I, II, and III.

The Mid-Carolina Rebel Regiment poses for a celebratory picture.

The Mid-Carolina Rebel Regiment finished in First Place on Saturday at the Boiling Springs Festival of Bands.