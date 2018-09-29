Wolverines topple Fighting Hornets

WHITMIRE —The Whitmire High School Wolverines defeated Ware Shoals High School Fighting Hornets last night 35-6, in the Wolverines first region victory of the season.

Chandler Rumley made the first touchdown of the night early in the first quarter, the first quarter also saw the Hornets only touchdown, as the Wolverines would not allow them to make it to the end zone again.

Jaylen Brown showed off his speed in the second quarter with two touchdowns on runs that were over 60 yards, this allowed the Wolverines to lead 28-6 by halftime.

Brown once again showed off his speed on a 23 yard run in the third, for the final touchdown of the night in the third.