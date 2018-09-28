Rebels prepare for Vikings

-

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School Rebels will be back at home this week to take on Emerald High School, the Vikings and Rebels are both going into Friday’s game 1-4 in the season with the Vikings defeating Lakeside 27-20 last week.

Heading into this week, Head Coach Chris Arnoult said the team played better and improved in different areas against Ninety Six, but will need to minimize mistakes on the offensive side of the ball and not give up big plays on the defensive side before facing off against the Vikings.

He added that the strategy this week will be executing on offense without turning the ball over and continuing to work on the fundamentals of football throughout the season.

Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

