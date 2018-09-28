Wolverines ready for Region

A host of Wolverines tackling a Mohawk. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer A host of Wolverines tackling a Mohawk. - Jaylen Brown makes a run for another touchdown. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Jaylen Brown makes a run for another touchdown. - A Mohawk after being tacked by the Wolverines. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer A Mohawk after being tacked by the Wolverines. -

WHITMIRE — On Friday, the Whitmire High School Wolverines defeated the Bethune-Bowman Mohawks 29-0, during the Wolverines Homecoming game.

“Homecoming crowd was nice. Also Union County High School and Mid-Carolina High School had open dates and I saw some friends from both places who showed up for the game,” Head Coach Charlie Jenkins said on the nights crowd.

The game started off slow, with neither team scoring until only a minute left in the first quarter when Jaylen Brown made a touchdown, and Christian Mclaren made a successful kick, and the first quarter ended 7-0. Prior to the touchdown, Cameron Wicker assisted with adding multiple yards to the field.

The Wolverines started off the second quarter with a touchdown after Nate Stanley intercepted a kick and ran halfway down the field for another Wolverine touchdown. With another successful kick from Mclaren, the Wolverines led 14-0.

With only 16 seconds left in the second quarter, Brown made a touchdown on a 75 yard run, Mclaren once again made a successful kick, and the Wolverines went into halftime leading 21-0.

In the third quarter, the Wolverines made another touchdown, thanks to Stanley, and the Wolverines led 27-0 and after a pass from Caleb Bowers to Matthew Prather for a successful two point conversion, the Wolverines led 29-0.

Although Brown came close to another touchdown in the fourth quarter, the game ended 29-0.

“We were happy with the shutout and happy that we got a lot of players involved and that always makes practice easier when people know that we’re going to try to get them in whenever we can. Region play starts this week with Ware Shoals. That always makes it exciting four games to decide the region championship,” Jenkins said.

Recently, a JV player was moved up to Varsity, J-Kwon Tender White. Jenkins said he only played one or two plays on offense, and some on defence.

“He is a work in progress, but should be a good player for us in the future,” Jenkins said.

During Friday’s game, Jaylen Brown was responsible for gaining a multitude of yards on the field. He has played varsity since he was in ninth grade, and Jenkins said he has played a lot of football for the Wolverines.

“This year he has been hampered by a hamstring injury that nagged him all summer and limited his practice time. We’ve played him almost exclusively on defense early in the year, but he seems to be ready to contribute on offense now, too. That’s good news as we enter the region schedule. He is still not 100 percent, not even close. But he is a tough guy and he wants to be out there,” Jenkins said.

This Friday, the Wolverines will take on Ware Shoals High School Fighting Hornets in an away game, which will also serve as a region game. The Fighting Hornets are 0-6, compared to the Wolverines who are 3-2.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

