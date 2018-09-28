Tri-Academy looks toward Richard Winn

NEWBERRY — Tri-Academy fell to Jefferson Davis Academy 46-0 on Friday, according to Head Football Coach Dan Dickerson, the team still needs to be better blockers.

“Jefferson Davis Academy has a very good, very physical football team and we can’t duplicate that at practice. We missed a couple of opportunities to get in the end zone, mental errors missed blocks, we’ll just keep practicing and working to eliminate those errors,” he said.

At 11:36 in the first, the opening kickoff ran back, with an unsuccessful two point conversion allowed Jefferson Davis to lead 6-0. With a little less than seven minutes left in the first, Jefferson Davis made another touchdown and two point conversion, and Jefferson Davis led 14-0.

Jefferson Davis had more success in the second, and had two more touchdowns, one where the conversion was no good, and one with a successful kick. Jefferson Davis went into the half leading 27-0.

In the third, Jefferson Davis again scored twice more, increasing their score to 40-0, then once again scored in the fourth, making the final score 46-0.

This week Tri-Academy will play Richard Winn, both of which have a 1-4 record this season. Dickerson said they played fairly well against them in their jamboree, and they’ll have to step up and play hard on Friday.

“We are a very small team with very limited options as far as changes are concerned – hopefully we’ll all be there and bring our best efforts at practice,” he said. “We work very hard to eliminate mistakes that have been made and try to improve in some phase of the game every day.”

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

