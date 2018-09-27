Bulldogs fall to Bearcats, prepare for Woodruff

-

NEWBERRY — Last Friday, the Newberry High School Bulldogs fell to Brookland-Cayce High School 56-35.

The Bearcats found the end zone three plays into the game, taking an early 7-0 lead. Shortly, the Bearcats would regain ball possession after a fumble from Ahmorae Wilmore was recovered by the Bearcats.

A pass from quarterback Reed Charpia to Latrell Jamison would give the Bearcats their second touchdown of the night, with the Bearcats taking the 14-0 lead.

For the first time during the contest the Bulldogs would post their first set of points after a completed pass from quarterback Zay Chalmers to Ny Downing found the end zone, the extra point by Rodrigo Nava-Munoz was good with the Bulldogs trailing the Bearcats 14-7.

Closing out the first quarter, Charpia found the end zone again for the Bearcats with a 24 yard touchdown, the Bearcats still holding onto the 21-7 lead.

Chalmers would soon find Wilmore for another Bulldog touchdown, the extra point was successful, the score now 21-14.

For the second time, Wilmore would find the end zone again for the Bulldogs, who were now tied with the Bearcats.

The Bearcats would break that lead just before halftime after Charpia ran the ball into the end zone with the Bearcats taking back the lead 28-21.

A 97 yard touchdown by Josh Mathis would start the third quarter positive for the Bulldogs, the extra point was good, the score tied again 28-28.

Charpia and the Bearcats answered back to the Bulldogs with Charpia finding the end zone extending the lead 35-28, another touchdown by the Bearcats would take the score to 42-28.

The Bearcats were on a roll and continued to hold onto the lead as the score was 49-28.

Chalmers found the end zone for the Bulldogs, the extra point was successful with the Bulldogs trailing 49-35.

In the final minutes of the contest, the Bearcats would find the end zone one last time, the extra point by Caleb Hunnicut was successful for the final score 56-35.

This week is homecoming week for the Bulldogs as they prepare to take on Woodruff High School. The Wolverines are going into Friday’s game 4-1 after falling to Chapman High School 42-31 on September 13, the Bulldogs are currently 2-3 overall in the season.

Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

