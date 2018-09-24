Women’s tennis drops match against Emmanuel

FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — In its first match of the fall season the Newberry women’s tennis team secured two singles wins against Emmanuel, but ultimately fell to the Lions 5-2 on Wednesday afternoon.

Doubles

The Wolves started strong as Amy Griffiths and Madison Conwell picked up a 6-3 doubles victory. Joelle Huelse and Lucia Davila fell 7-5 while Elisa Aguirre and Frederike Klein were also defeated 7-5.

Singles

Klein made short work of her opponent in her singles match, defeating her opponent 6-2, 6-2. Lucy Spice also picked up a victory, winning 6-3, 6-1. In other singles action, Davila lost a close match 6-4, 6-4, Huelse suffered a 6-2, 6-4 loss, Griffiths fell 6-3, 6-2 and Aguire pushed her opponent to her limit, but ultimately fell 7-5, 7-5.

RESULTS

Emmanuel 5, Newberry 2

Doubles Results

Order of finish: (3,2,1)

Botella/O’Connor (EC) def. Elisa Aguirre/Frederike Klein (Newberry) 7-5

Vinderlin/Cipriano (EC) def. Joelle Huelse/Lucia Davila (Newberry) 7-5

Amy Griffiths/Madison Conwell (Newberry) def. Silva/Rozados (EC) 6-3

Singles Results

Order of finish: (2,6,5,3,4,1)

F. Botella (EC) def. Elisa Aguirre (Newberry) 7-5, 7-5

Frederike Klein (Newberry) def. M. Rozados (EC) 6-2, 6-2

P. Cipriano (EC) def. Joelle Huelse(Newberry) 6-2, 6-4

M. Raich (EC) def. Amy Griffiths (Newberry) 6-3, 6-2

V. Silva (EC) def. Lucia Davila (Newberry) 6-4, 6-4

Lucy Spice (Newberry) def. K. Kiderley (EC) 6-3, 6-1