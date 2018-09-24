Wolves edged by Anderson in conference action

The Wolves held strong all first half to a competitive Trojan team as they limited them to only eight shots, five on goal. - Courtesy photo The Wolves held strong all first half to a competitive Trojan team as they limited them to only eight shots, five on goal. -

NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s soccer team fell to Anderson Wednesday afternoon, 1-0 to a penalty in the second half.

The Trojans got the loan goal of the afternoon as Kirsten Armetta capitalized on her penalty kick opportunity in the 65th minute of action.

Newberry had opportunities with nine shots, four on goal with three coming in the second half.

Sophomore goalkeeper Jayleen Gant went the distance in net for the Wolves, making four saves on five shots faced. Abby Helm earned the win for Anderson, making four saves.

The Wolves are next in action this Saturday as they host conference foe Lenoir-Rhyne at the Smith Road Complex at 1 p.m.

