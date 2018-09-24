Newberry earns 1-0 shutout victory over Anderson

With the win against the Trojans, Newberry moves to 3-3-1 overall and 2-0-0 in South Atlantic Conference play. - Courtesy photo With the win against the Trojans, Newberry moves to 3-3-1 overall and 2-0-0 in South Atlantic Conference play. -

NEWBERRY — A lone goal within the first two minutes of the game was enough for Newberry as they shutout the Anderson Trojans, 1-0. With the win, Newberry moves to 3-3-1 overall and 2-0-0 in South Atlantic Conference play.

Sophomore Eric Brody recorded his first goal of the season in the second minute of action on an assist from Daniel Reyes. Brody found himself wide-open in Trojan territory and quickly shot the ball past Anderson’s goalkeeper to give Newberry a 1-0 lead.

Scoring early is something familiar to this Wolves team as this is the second straight game that a goal has been scored within the first two minutes. The Wolves ended the game with 14 shots and seven on goal, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

“We didn’t have our best performance today and struggled to find our rhythm, but I was really proud of our discipline throughout, especially the way kept our emotions in check,” Head Coach Bryce Cooper said following the game. “Getting another shutout in conference is big for us and gives us confidence as we continue to try and compete in one of the more difficult leagues in the country. Anderson has a good team and will be there in the end.”

Jacob Williams started in goal for the Wolves as Brad Dixon is battling an injury. Williams, a sophomore, picked up his first career shutout after recording seven saves in the game.

“Jacob came up clutch today. He was steady throughout the match and came up with a few big saves when he had to,“ Cooper said. “He stepped into a tough situation with Brad going down with an injury and showed he’s able to play at this level and be successful”

Anderson received red cards in the 29th and 65th minutes and played with 10 and nine players following the ejections.

Newberry returns to the Smith Road Complex on Saturday, Sept. 22 as they host Lenoir-Rhyne at 4:00 p.m. at the Smith Road Complex. Newberry men’s soccer invites families, fraternities and sororities to the game for Family and Greek Day with festivities starting 30 minutes before kickoff and lasting throughout the game.

