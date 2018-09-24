Wolves strong play takes Anderson to five sets

The score was tied 26 times throughout the contest while there were 14 lead changes. - Courtesy photo The score was tied 26 times throughout the contest while there were 14 lead changes. -

NEWBERRY — The Newberry defense pushed Anderson to its limits, taking the Trojans to five sets before falling Tuesday evening at the Eleazer Arena.

The Wolves (5-5, 0-3 SAC) posted tight sets of 19-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20 and 9-15. Newberry was locked in for the forth set, as they hit a team-high .282 as a team with 16 kills to five errors. Anderson (13-1, 4-0 SAC) hit .222 during the set with 13 kills and five errors. Toni-Anne Whitlow and Vanessa Blas helped Newberry capture the set with five kills each.

Blas finished the contest with a double-double, having 11 kills and 11 digs. Taylor Garrison also finished with a double-double off 25 assists and 15 digs.

Newberry found themselves behind the eight ball, down two matches to one to the Trojans. The Wolves knew that they had to take over the forth frame to extend the game. Newberry found themselves down 4-2 early in the set before a kill from Whitlow and Lacie Wood would help knot the game up. This was only on tie score in a set that saw a total of eight. The score was tied 26 times throughout the contest while there were 14 lead changes.

The Wolves would fall behind 11-6 in the forth before going on a 9-4 run including back-to-back kills from Sidra Triplettand, Zoe Dinkins to square it up at 15 apiece. Neither team could pull away from one another before Newberry closed out the frame scoring six points to Anderson’s one thanks in part to the energy from the home crowd.

Newberry knew they had to play strong defense if they wanted to keep the sets close as Newberry ranks second in the SAC in kills per set and hitting percentage. As a team, the Wolves combined for 16 blocks. Dinkins was a at the forefront of most of them as she finished with three solo blocks and assisted on 11 more. Angela Gore also had a great game on the blocks, assisting on eight blocks.

Triplett finished with a team-high 12 kills. Kensley Jordan held strong controlling the backcourt with 21 digs with Mary Siebert adding 13.

