Tri-Academy Falls to JDA

NEWBERRY — Jefferson Davis Academy defeated Tri-Academy 46-0 Friday night.

At 11:36 in the first, opening kickoff ran back and a successful two point conversion allowed Jefferson Davis to lead 6-0. With a little less than seven minutes left in the first, Jefferson Davis made another touchdown and conversion, and Jefferson Davis lead 14-0.

Jefferson Davis had more success in the second, and had two more touchdowns, one where the conversion was no good, and one with a successful kick. Jefferson Davis went into the half leading 27-0.

In the third, Jefferson Davis again scored twice more, increasing their score to 40-0. The once again scored in the fourth, making the final score 46-0.