Wolverines win 29-0

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire High School Wolverines defeated Bethune-Bowman Mohawks 29-0 Friday night.

The game stared off slow, with neither team scoring until only a minute left in the first quarter when Jaylen Brown made a touchdown, and Christian Mclaren made a successful kick, and the first quarter ended 7-0.

The Wolverines started off the second quarter with a touchdown after Nate Stanley intercepted a kick and ran halfway down the field for another Wolverine touchdown. With another successful kick from Mclaren, the Wolverines lead 14-0.

With only 16 seconds left in the second quarter, Brown made a touchdown on a 75 yard run, Mclaren once again made a successful kick, and the Wolverines went into halftime leading 21-0. In the third quarter, the Wolverines made another touchdown, thanks to Stanley, and the Wolverines lead 27-0 and after a pass from Caleb Bowers to Matthew Prather for a successful two point conversion, and the Wolverines lead 29-0.

Although Brown came close to another touchdown in the fourth quarter, the game ended 29-0.