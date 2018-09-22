Bulldogs fall to Bearcats

CAYCE — The Newberry High School Bulldogs fell to the Bearcats of Brookland-Cayce High School Friday night 56-35.

The Bearcats found the end zone three plays into the game with a 41 yard touchdown, the PAT was good with the Bearcats starting the night off 7-0.

With the ball in their possession, the Bulldogs were able to make their way down the field, the ball went back to the Bearcats after a dropped ball by Ahmorae Wilmore was recovered.

The Bearcats added to their lead after quarterback Reed Charpia’s pass to Latrell Jamison was successful, the PAT was good, the score now 14-0.

Bulldog quarterback Zay Chalmers’ pass to Ny Downing put the Bulldogs on the board for the first time in the contest, the extra point by Rodrigo Nava-Munoz was good, the score 14-7.

Charpia found the end zone again for the Bearcats closing out the first quarter with a 24 yard touchdown, the extra point was good with the Bearcats extending their lead 21-7.

The Bulldogs would find themselves trying to catch up to the Bearcats with Chalmers connecting with Wilmore for a Bulldog touchdown, Munozs’ extra point was good, the Bulldogs still trailing 21-14.

Wilmore would find the end zone for the Bulldogs, the extra point was good with the Bulldogs and Bearcats now tied.

Just before halftime, the Bearcats broke the lead after Charpia ran the ball for a Bearcat touchdown, the extra point was good with the Bearcats taking back the lead 28-21.

A 97 yard touchdown by Josh Mathis would start the third quarter positive for the Bulldogs, the extra point was good, the score tied 28-28.

Charpia and the Bearcats answered back to the Bulldogs with Charpia finding the end zone extending the lead 35-28, another touchdown by the Bearcats would extend the lead to 42-28.

The Bearcats were on a roll and continued to hold onto the lead as the score was 49-28.

Chalmers found the end zone for the Bulldogs, the extra point was successful with the Bulldogs trailing 49-35.

In the final minutes of the contest, the Bearcats found the end zone, the extra point by Caleb Hunnicut was successful for the final score 56-35.