Tri-Academy to take on Jefferson Davis Academy

NEWBERRY — Tri-Academy will be playing on the road this weekend as they take on Jefferson Davis Academy in Blackville.

Tri-Academy is coming off a 46-0 loss to Wardlaw Academy during last week’s game. Head Coach Dan Dickerson said the biggest take away from that loss was that they have to become better blockers and tacklers, which is what he said they have to do to win this week.

This week, Dickerson hopes they will get in a full week of practice before the game, last week they only had a few days to practice since the game was rescheduled to Wednesday.

As for Jefferson Davis Academy, Dickerson said they are another strong team this year with good size.

Friday’s game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. in Blackville.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.