Bulldogs prepare for Bearcats

-

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Bulldogs defeated the Fairfield Central High School Griffins 34-32 Wednesday night, the game was shifted in anticipation of Hurricane Florence.

Despite the win, Head Coach Phil Strickland said the team lacked preparation last week and it showed during the game particularly in kicking.

“I knew our kids were going to play hard, we lacked a little preparation because we didn’t get to go over the kicking game and it kind of showed, they beat us in the kicking game,” he said.

Friday the Bulldogs will be hitting the road to take on the Brookland-Cayce High School Bearcats who are coming into the game after falling to Irmo High School 28-14.

“We haven’t played Brookland-Cayce so we don’t know a lot about them, we’ll just get the film and try to come up with a game plan, they are kind of like us and like Fairfield, we all are playing a lot of rookie players, people who haven’t played a lot, so we’ve just got to keep getting better and better each week,” Strickland said.

The Bulldogs and Bearcats are both currently 2-2 overall in the season. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Bulldogs.jpg

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.