PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School football team will not have a game this week. They will resume play next Friday with a home match up against Emerald High School scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.