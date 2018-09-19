Lady Wolverines defeat Lady Cyclones

WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines continued their season after a week hiatus, due to Hurricane Florence, on Monday with a win over the Lady Cyclones of Chester to improve their season record to 7-0. Whitmire was victorious in all matches that were played and the results are as follows:

#1 Singles: Aubrey Brock (W) d. P. McDonald (C) – 6-1, 6-1

#2 Singles: Kimberly Kendrick (W) d. O. Sanders (C) – 6-1, 6-0

#3 Singles: Raegan Kendrick (W) d. A. Hardin (C) – 6-0, 6-0

#4 Singles: Barrett Martin (W) d. B. Givens (C) – 6-0, 6-1

#5 Singles: Ashley Felker (W) d. J. Thomas (C) – 6-0, 6-0

#2 Doubles: Keri Lawson/Olivia Martin (W) d. J. Wade/L. Phillips (C) – 6-4, 6-1

The Lady Wolverines travel to Abbeville Thursday to continue their season with the non-conference match-up beginning at 5:00 p.m.