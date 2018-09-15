Stone is this week’s “Hawg of the Week”

Each week the Whitmire Wolverines will name a “Hawg of the Week” to spotlight one of the team’s linemen. The term hog is used to describe offensive lineman, made famous by the Washington Redskin teams of the 1980s. This Week’s “Hawg of the Week” senior offensive guard and team co-captain. The award is sponsored by Piggly Wiggly in Whitmire. - Each week the Whitmire Wolverines will name a “Hawg of the Week” to spotlight one of the team’s linemen. The term hog is used to describe offensive lineman, made famous by the Washington Redskin teams of the 1980s. This Week’s “Hawg of the Week” senior offensive guard and team co-captain. The award is sponsored by Piggly Wiggly in Whitmire. -

Each week the Whitmire Wolverines will name a “Hawg of the Week” to spotlight one of the team’s linemen. The term hog is used to describe offensive lineman, made famous by the Washington Redskin teams of the 1980s. This Week’s “Hawg of the Week” senior offensive guard and team co-captain Jordan Stone. The award is sponsored by Piggly Wiggly in Whitmire.