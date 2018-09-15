MCHS Cross Country results

The girls team came in last place during the meet. -

CHAPIN — The Mid-Carolina High School Cross Country team participated in the Chapin High XC Meet on Sept. 5, during the meet the boys came in fourth, defeating Airport High School and the girls came in last place.

