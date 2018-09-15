MCHS Cross Country results

September 15, 2018 Newberry Observer Sports 0
Staff Report
CHAPIN — The Mid-Carolina High School Cross Country team participated in the Chapin High XC Meet on Sept. 5, during the meet the boys came in fourth, defeating Airport High School and the girls came in last place.

