Bulldogs defeat Griffins

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Bulldogs defeated the Fairfield Central High School Griffins 34-32 Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs put the first set of points on the board after a touchdown from Ahmorae Wilmore, the PAT by Rodrigo Nava-Munoz was good with the Bulldogs taking a 7-0 lead with 5:24 remaining in the first quarter.

The Griffins came back in the second quarter with Will Barber finding the end zone on a punt return with 1:20 remaining before halftime, the PAT was no good with the Griffins trailing the Bulldogs 7-6.

With the ball back in Bulldog possession, quarterback Zay Chalmers would connect with Ahmad Willis for another Bulldog touchdown with less than 10 seconds remaining in the second quarter, the PAT was good, the score now 14-6.

Kentrell Caldwell would also find the end zone for the Bulldogs in the third quarter, the PAT by Munoz was no good, the Bulldogs still leading 20-6.

The Griffins answered back to the Bulldogs with a punt return touchdown by Barber with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter, the two point conversion was no good, the score 20-12.

Caldwell added to the Bulldogs lead, finding the end zone with 51 seconds in the third quarter, the extra point was good, with the Bulldogs holding onto the lead 27-12.

With nine minutes left in the game, the Griffins found the end zone once again, the two point conversion attempt to take the lead was unsuccessful after Bulldog Eldred Bates assisted in stopping the Griffins.

With 1:04 remaining, Wilmore found the end zone for the Bulldogs again, the PAT was good, the score 34-26.

With time winding down, Barber found the end zone for the Griffins, the two point conversion to take the lead was unsuccessful after Bulldog Davonta Ruff broke up the play for a final score of 34-32.

The Bulldogs push their way to a 34-32 victory against Fairfield Central High School.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

