Rebels fall to Wildcats

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School Rebels fell to the Wildcats of Ninety Six High School 42-13 Wednesday night.

The Wildcats took an early lead with a touchdown by Kentavius Williams, the PAT by Tyler Steele was good, Williams scored again for the Wildcats with 1:04 left in the first quarter from the three yard line, the extra point was good with the Wildcats grabbing the lead 14-0.

With the second quarter underway, Williams found the end zone with 10:28 on the play clock, Steele’s extra point was successful with the Rebels still trailing 21-0.

Rebel CC Boyd would throw an interception caught by Andrew Gossett, the Rebels appeared to rebound during the second quarter with a touchdown by Zach Frick, the extra point by Drew Dominick was successful with the Rebels on the board 21-7 with 57 seconds left before halftime.

Returning from halftime, Wildcat Tae Brown scored a 79 yard touchdown in the first minute of the third quarter, Steele’s extra point was good, the score 28-7.

The Wildcats would quickly find the end zone again in the third quarter extending their lead to 35-7.

In the final quarter of the contest, the Wildcats were strong with Justin Alford finding the end zone for another Wildcat touchdown, followed by a successful PAT by Steele with the score now 42-7.

With 28 seconds remaining the Rebels scored the last touchdown of the night at the buzzer, the extra point no good for a final score of 42-13.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

