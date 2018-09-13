Tri-Academy falls 46-0

NEWBERRY — The Tri-Academy football team was defeated in Wednesday’s game to Wardlaw Academy, a game rescheduled due to Hurricane Florence.

This game was played at Cambridge Academy, in Greenwood, which is one of the three schools that makes up the team.

Tri-Academy lost 46-0 to Wardlaw, Head Coach Dan Dickerson said they need to become better blockers and tacklers.

“Football, at its root, is a very simple game — it’s about blocking and tackling,” he said.

With a rain delay and technical difficulties with the clock, Tri-Academy trailed 24-0 by the end of the first. By the half, that number increased 38-0.

By the end of the third quarter, things got even worse as the score once again increased, 46-0. However, Wardlaw was unable to score in the fourth.

“After two lightning (storms) shortened practice, with four of our guys not having practiced since the week before Labor Day, definitely hurt our chances Wednesday,” Dickerson said. “That being said, Wardlaw is an extremely good team, very physical and would have given us trouble with a full week of practice.”

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.