NEWBERRY — The South Carolina Football Coaches Association has announced its 2018 Hall of Fame inductees for the Fifth Hall of Fame Class. Combined, these ten coaches have won 2,323 games and 18 state football championships.

The Banquet to honor these coaches will be on Friday, Dec. 7 at 7:00 pm in the Landmark Resort at 1501 South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. Banquet tickets go on sale Oct. 1until Dec. 1. For more information on tickets contact: Mike Ware at mware@scfootballcoaches.com.

Of the 10 coaches to be inducted into the South Carolina Football Coaches Hall of Fame – 2018 Class one is from Newberry County.

Mike Ware, who served as Newberry High School’s head football coach from Newberry 1971-1986 (16 years). During his tenure, he won 90 games and the Newberry High School football field was named “Mike Ware Field” in 1994, in his honor. Has been the only Secretary/Treasurer of the S.C. Football Coaches Association