Tri-Academy taken down by Faith Christian

NEWBERRY — Tri-Academy was defeated by Faith Christian/Ridge Christian Academy 42-8 Friday. Tri-Academy played with four players missing, as the majority of the Newberry Academy players were away on a field trip to Washington, D.C.

“The biggest problem was that we were missing several key players who were away on a school trip, Faith Christian is also a very good team,” said Head Coach Dan Dickerson.

Faith Christian took the lead with a little under ten minutes on the clock, and repeated their first quarter success two more times. They ended the quarter 24-0. They would go on and score twice more in the second quarter, and going into halftime they led 40-0.

Tri Academy was able to score during the third quarter with 3:37 on the clock, thanks to Matt Hegler, who was also responsible for making the two point conversion, making the score now 40-8.

This week, Tri-Academy will play against Wardlaw Academy, at Cambridge Academy in Greenwood. They will play tonight, instead of Friday.

“We are in hurry up mode this week because we are playing on Wednesday against Wardlaw – consistently one of the best eight man programs in SCISA,” Dickerson said.

By Andrew Wigger

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

