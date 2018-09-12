Wolves bounce back strong with 3-1 victory over Spring Hill

Courtney Velazquez scored her first goal of the season in the 3-1 victory against Spring Hill. - Courtesy photo Courtney Velazquez scored her first goal of the season in the 3-1 victory against Spring Hill. -

NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s soccer team bounced back from its first loss of the season and won handily, defeating the Spring Hill Badgers 3-1 on Friday afternoon at the Smith Road Complex. The team improves to 3-1 on the season, while Spring Hill moves to 0-2.

Daphne Heyaime continued to dominate for the Wolves, scoring twice in the match. With seven goals and 16 overall points on the season, the Dominican Republic native remains the NCAA Division II leader in both categories.

Just six minutes in the game, Heyaime scored the first goal of the match. Sophomore Jacqueline Aldrete played Heyaime a perfect ball to where she beat the goalkeeper and easily scored to put the Wolves on the board.

Later on in the first half, Heyaime scored one of her flashiest goals of the season. In the 23rd minute, Senior Ragan Hillheaded a ball into Heyaime where she fully extended her leg to knock the ball past the keeper for her second goal of the day.

Courtney Velazquez notched her first goal of the season to safely secure the win for the Wolves. Velazquez, a preseason All-SAC First Team selection, scored in the 76th minute on yet another assist from Aldrete. With four assists through four games, Aldrete has proven she knows where to find her teammates for scoring opportunities.

The lone goal for Spring Hill came on a header by Hannah Fogt off a Badgers corner kick in the 64th minute.

The Wolves travel to Catawba today for their first SAC matchup of the year. Kickoff is slated for 5:00 p.m. at the Frock Soccer Complex in Salisbury, N.C. Follow @NewberrySports on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the most up-to-date information on all Newberry Athletics.

Courtney Velazquez scored her first goal of the season in the 3-1 victory against Spring Hill. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_WolvesSoccerSpringHill.jpg Courtney Velazquez scored her first goal of the season in the 3-1 victory against Spring Hill. Courtesy photo