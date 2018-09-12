Rebels fall to Panthers, prepare for Wildcats

The Rebels work to get past the Panthers. - Monica Stinson | for The Newberry Observer The Rebels work to get past the Panthers. -

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina Rebels fell to the Panthers of Batesburg-Leesville 37-11 Friday night.

The Panthers scored the first touchdown of the night with 8:22 left in the first quarter, Panther Shauntrel Hendrix would intercept the Rebels for another Panther touchdown, the PAT was good with the Panthers leading 14-0. Adding to their early lead, the Panthers found the end zone again, the extra point was unsuccessful with the score now 20-0.

The Panthers would find the end zone with 10:09 on the clock before halftime, the extra point was good with the Panthers extending their lead 27-0.

At the half, the Rebels still trailed the Panther 27-2, a successful 31 yard field goal and a touchdown from the Panthers in the fourth quarter would take the score to 36-4.

In the final minutes of the contest, the Rebels found the end zone, Drew Dominick’s extra point was good for the final score 37-11.

The Rebels are now 1-3 overall in the season and will back at home again this week to take on Ninety Six High School, who are currently 3-0 in the season after defeating Crescent High School 45-33.

When the Rebels and Wildcats last met up in 2017, the Wildcats were able to walk away with the 23-21 victory.

By Kelly Duncan

