Wolverines victorious over Eagles

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire High School Wolverines defeated the North High School Eagles 42-6 Friday in the Wolverines second victory of the season.

In the first quarter, Kyle Hunt scored the first touchdown for the Wolverines on a nine yard touchdown, the PAT kick failed and the Wolverines led 6-0. CJ Wicker scored the second touchdown in the quarter on a 25 yard run, the PAT kick was successful by Christian McLaren and the first quarter ended 13-0.

In the second quarter Matthew Prather scored on a nine yard touchdown, McLaren had a successful PAT kick. The Eagles were able to score, their only touchdown of the night, ending the second quarter 21-6.

In the third, Hunter Alexander scored on a four yard run, Caleb Bowers added a three yard run for the two point conversion. Hunt also scored in the third on a 30 yard run, with McLaren making a successful PAT kick. The third quarter ended 35-6.

In the fourth, McLaren scored on a six yard run, and made the PAT kick, and Whitmire was victorious 42-6.

During the game, Whitmire’s defence forced eight North turnovers, including interceptions by Prather, Garrett Davis and Alexander.

“Everyone on the roster got to play meaningful minutes. Hopefully that will help us down the line,” said Head Coach Charlie Jenkins.

The Wolverines are now 2-2 for the season, winning both of their away games. This week, they will have another away game against Branchville High School, who are currently 3-1.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.