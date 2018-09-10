Strong second set not enough as Newberry falls to Lenoir-Rhyne

Newberry committed 21 errors in the contest while Lenoir-Rhyne held the advantage in kills, aces and assists. - Courtesy photo Newberry committed 21 errors in the contest while Lenoir-Rhyne held the advantage in kills, aces and assists. -

HICKORY, N.C. — Newberry (3-2, 0-1 SAC) fought hard in the second set, but that was not enough as Lenoir-Rhyne (5-0, 1-0) took all three sets in conference.

Zoe Dinkins tied a team-high six kills to go along with four blocks (two solo, two assisted). Toni-Anne Whitlow also finished with six kills.

The Wolves fund themselves on a up 19-16 in the second set off three straight kills from Logan Richardson, Sidra Triplett and Angela Gore as the Newberry was looking to even the sets going into the third frame. Newberry was close towards the end of the set, having a 21-20 advantage before the Bears closed out the set.

Olivia Kozemko had a team-high 11 assists while Taylor Garrison added nine assists. Richardson and Triplett were forces on the defensive from, tallying three blocks apiece.

Newberry committed 21 errors in the contest while Lenoir-Rhyne held the advantage in kills, aces and assists. The Wolves held the edge in digs while the teams tied in blocks.

Newberry committed 21 errors in the contest while Lenoir-Rhyne held the advantage in kills, aces and assists. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_VballNC.jpg Newberry committed 21 errors in the contest while Lenoir-Rhyne held the advantage in kills, aces and assists. Courtesy photo