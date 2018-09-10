Lady Wolverines defeat Eau Claire

WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines traveled to Eau Claire High School Wednesday for their second match-up with the Lady Shamrocks and improved their record to 5-0 and 2-0 in the region. The win secures a playoff spot for Whitmire, which will be their first appearance in several years. The Lady Wolverines took the victory in all matches.

The results of the matches are as follows:

#1 Singles: Aubrey Brock (W) d. A. Hubbard (EC) – 6-1, 6-1

#2 Singles: Kimberly Kendrick (W) d. A. Spencer (EC) – 6-0, 6-0

#3 Singles: Raegan Kendrick (W) d. G. Woods (EC) – 6-0, 6-0

#4 Singles: Barrett Martin (W) d. D. Griffin (EC) – 6-0, 6-0

#5 Singles: Mikhail Jenkins (W) d. A. Boyd (EC) – 6-0, 6-0

#1 Doubles: Ashley Felker/Keri Lawson (W) d. A. Hubbard/A. Spencer (EC) – 8-4

#2 Doubles: Olivia Anglin/Olivia Martin (W) win by forfeit

The Lady Wolverines continue their season Monday as they travel to Batesburg-Leesville to take on the Lady Panthers in a non-region contest, beginning at 5:00 p.m.