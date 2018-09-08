Tri-Academy taken down by Faith Christian

NEWBERRY — Tri-Academy was defeated by Faith Christian/Ridge Christian Academy 42-8 tonight. Tri-Academy played with four players missing, as the majority of the Newberry Academy players were away on a field trip to Washington, D.C.

Faith Christian took the lead with a little under ten minutes on the clock, and repeated their first quarter success two more times. They ended the quarter 24-0. They would go on and score twice more in the second quarter, and going into halftime they led 40-0.

Tri Academy was able to score during the third quarter with 3:37 on the clock, making the score now 40-8.