Wolverines victorious over Eagles

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire High School Wolverines defeated the North High School Eagles 42-6 tonight in the Wolverines second victory of the season.

The Wolverines kept the Eagles at bay for the entire first quarter, and had two touchdowns themselves, ending the first quarter 13-0. Whitmire in fact increased their lead to 21-0 in the second quarter, North getting their only touchdown of the night with a little over a minute left before halftime.

However, the Wolverines would not let this happen again, while at the same time scoring three more touchdowns in the second half. Ending the game 42-6, and making their standing 2-2 for the season.