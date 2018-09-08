Rebels fall to Panthers

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina Rebels fell to the Panthers of Batesburg-Leesville High School Friday night 37-11.

The Panthers would score the first touchdown of the night with 8:22 left in the first quarter, Panther Shauntrel Hendrix would intercept the Rebels for another Panther touchdown, the PAT was good with the Panthers now leading 14-0. Adding to their early lead, the Panthers would find the end zone again, the extra point was unsuccessful with the score now 20-0.

With the Rebels still trailing the Panthers, the Panthers found the end zone with 10:09 on the clock before halftime, the extra point was good with the Panthers extending their lead 27-0.

At the half, the Rebels still trailed the Panther 27-2, a successful 31 yard field goal and a touchdown from the Panthers in the fourth quarter would take the score to 36-4.

In the final minutes of the contest, the Rebels would find the end zone, Drew Dominick’s extra point was good for the final score 37-11.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.