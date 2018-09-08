Bulldogs fall to Eagles

Bulldog Ahmorae Wilmore breaks through the Eagles into the end zone. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Bulldog Ahmorae Wilmore breaks through the Eagles into the end zone. - Bulldog Ahmad Willis attempts a catch in the end zone with Eagle Will Stogner on the stop. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Bulldog Ahmad Willis attempts a catch in the end zone with Eagle Will Stogner on the stop. -

CHAPIN — The Newberry High School Bulldogs fell to Chapin High School 37-22 Friday night.

Newberry received the ball and found the end zone with 1:30 remaining in the first quarter, the PAT was good with the Bulldogs leading the way 7-0.

The Eagles answered back with a touchdown by Cooper Evans, the extra point was good, the score now tied 7-7. At the two minute mark before halftime, the Eagles took the lead after a touchdown from Jason Graves, the extra point was good with the Eagles leading 14-7.

Coming back from halftime, Bulldog Ahmorae Wilmore would tie the score once again with 3:02 left in the third quarter, the extra point was good, the score now 14-14.

In the final quarter of the contest, the Eagles wasted no time finding the end zone with a touchdown by Roger Pedroni at the 11:55 mark, the extra point was good to extend the Eagles lead 21-14.

The ball would be in Newberry’s possession for a short time until a fumble and recovery by the Eagles would give them possession. At the goal line, the Eagle’s field goal attempt was successful, with the Bulldogs trailing the Eagles 24-14.

With 4:30 left in the contest, Eagle Taison Thomas would add to the lead with a touchdown, the extra point was no good, the score now 30-14.

Wilmore would soon make his way into the end zone for the Bulldogs for the second time, a two point conversion by the Bulldogs was successful, the Eagles still leading 30-22.

Evans would also find the end zone for the Eagles a second time, the extra point was good for a final score of 37-22.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

