Bulldogs defeat Panthers, prepare for Eagles

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Bulldogs defeated the Panthers of Batesburg-Leesville Friday 41-39.

Head Coach Phil Strickland said Friday’s win wasn’t pretty, but they will take it.

“We made it a whole lot harder than it should have been, we had a lot of mistakes, but our kids showed a little bit of resiliency after halftime, they came out and played hard, a wins a win, but we still have a whole lot of work to do to get better,” he said.

Going into this week’s road contest against Chapin, Strickland said planning for the meet up will start after the teams goes back and reviews film.

“I know they are well coached and they are going to have a good game plan, they’ve struggled a little, too like us so we just have to see what they do this week and do a little film preparation,” Strickland said. “They’ve beaten us a few time in the nine years that I’ve been here, they are well coached and they are going to be tough to beat.”

The Bulldogs are currently 1-1 in the season while the Eagles are 2-0. When the teams last met it was the Bulldogs who walked away with the win by a score of 21-14.

Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

