Rebels prepare for Panthers

-

PROSPERITY —The Mid-Carolina High School Rebels fell to the Tigers of Saluda High School Friday night 49-7, the Rebels are looking for a turn around this week as they are back at home to take on Batesburg-Leesville High School.

“Our lack of experience playing in those types of environment showed. Saluda is a good football team, and they were able to capitalize on our mistakes,” said Head Coach Chris Arnoult.

Arnoult added that turnovers hurt the Rebels last week and the goal is to work on ball security as the team prepares for Batesburg-Leesville. He said going into this weeks game the team’s attitude will be one of their strengths.

“Our attitude will be one of our strengths. We had a good practice on Monday, which is hard to do after a loss and have that combined with a holiday. Our guys showed up for practice ready to correct mistakes and move forward with a positive attitude,” he said.

Both the Rebels and the Panthers are 1-2 overall this season. When the two teams met last year, the Panthers were able to walk away with the 14-7 victory.

Kick off is slated for 7:30 p.m.

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_MC-Logo.jpg

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.