MCCORMICK — The Whitmire volleyball team dropped their match at McCormick by a score of 3-1. The Lady Wolverines fell to 0-4, 0-2 in Region play. The team also dropped their Region opener at Calhoun Falls Charter by a score of 3-0. Whitmire falls to 0-3, 0-1 in Region 1-A play.

Staff Report